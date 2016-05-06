May 6 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says partial allotment of 19.31 pct on 31 bids at new GS 2030 auction

* RBI accepts 39 bids for 19.95 bln rupees out of 97 bids for 68.27 bln rupees received at 2045 bond sale

* RBI accepts 93 bids for 79.80 bln rupees out of 179 bids for 252.51 bln rupees received at new GS 2030 sale

* RBI accepts 4 bids for 19.68 bln rupees out of 102 bids for 60.11 bln rupees received at 2034 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 93.68 pct on 1 bid at 2034 bond auction

* RBI says partial allotment of 42.05 pct on 3 bids at 2045 bond auction

* RBI accepts 34 bids for 29.97 bln rupees out of 133 bids for 97.95 bln rupees received at 2024 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 42.04 pct on 11 bids at 2024 bond auction

