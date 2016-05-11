BRIEF-Eimco Elecon India March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 152.5 million rupees versus profit92.2 million rupees year ago
May 11 Reserve Bank of India:
* India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 720 mln rupees for 2023 bonds
* India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 1.91 bln rupees for 2026 bonds
* India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 480 mln rupees for 2034 bonds
* India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 480 mln rupees for 2044 bonds
May 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.46 percent on Thursday compared with 6.53 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.94 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ---