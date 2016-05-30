May 30 Reserve Bank of India:

* India to sell 150 bln rupees of bonds on June 3- cenbank * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 7.68 pct 2023 bonds - cenbank * India to sell 80 bln rupees of 7.59 pct 2026 bonds - cenbank * India to sell 20 bln rupees of 7.73 pct 2034 bonds - cenbank * India to sell 20 bln rupees of 8.13 pct 2045 bonds -cenbank * India to sell bonds via multiple price method - cenbank

Source text: (bit.ly/1smAjvX) (Bengaluru newsroom)