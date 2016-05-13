May 13 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 37 bids for 29.93 bln rupees out of 161 bids for 118.36 bln rupees received at 2023 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 34.72 pct on 11 bids at 2023 bond auction

* RBI accepts 100 bids for 79.90 bln rupees out of 195 bids for 190.82 bln rupees received at 2026 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 67.22 pct on 17 bids at 2026 bond auction

* RBI accepts 2 bids for 19.87 bln rupees out of 78 bids for 57.50 bln rupees received at 2034 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 98.72 pct on 1 bid at 2034 bond auction

* RBI accepts 2 bids for 19.92 bln rupees out of 121 bids for 70.87 bln rupees received at 2044 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 99.2 pct on 1 bid at 2044 bond auction

Source text - (bit.ly/1OrhCMj) (Bengaluru newsroom)