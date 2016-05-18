BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
May 18 Reserve Bank of India:
* India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 720 mln rupees for 2021 bonds
* India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 1.91 bln rupees for 2029 bonds
* India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 480 mln rupees for 2034 bonds
* India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 480 mln rupees for 2045 bonds
* Futures up: Dow 46 pts, S&P 3.75 pts, Nasdaq 14.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)