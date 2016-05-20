May 20 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 27 bids for 29.91 bln rupees out of 95 bids for 91.67 bln rupees received at 2021 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 30.38 pct on 13 bids at 2021 bond auction

* RBI accepts 112 bids for 79.80 bln rupees out of 244 bids for 193.79 bln rupees received at 2029 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 99.38 pct on 24 bids at 2029 bond auction

* RBI accepts 1 bid for 19.84 bln rupees out of 92 bids for 64.09 bln rupees received at 2034 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 99.18 pct on 1 bid at 2034 bond auction

* RBI accepts 1 bid for 19.93 bln rupees out of 110 bids for 70.13 bln rupees received at 2045 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 99.63 pct on 1 bid at 2045 bond auction

Source text - (bit.ly/1VdqITD) (Bengaluru newsroom)