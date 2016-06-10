June 10 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 8 bids for 29.96 bln rupees out of 122 bids for 131.50 bln rupees received at 2021 bond sale

* RBI accepts 135 bids for 79.88 bln rupees out of 211 bids for 168.72 bln rupees received at 2029 bond sale

* RBI accepts 4 bids for 19.95 bln rupees out of 66 bids for 53.45 bln rupees received at 2034 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 99.62 pct on 1 bid at 2044 bond auction

* RBI says partial allotment of 38.45 pct on 6 bids at 2021 bond auction

* RBI says partial allotment of 72.13 pct on 23 bids at 2029 bond auction

* RBI says partial allotment of 93.92 pct on 2 bids at 2034 bond auction

* RBI accepts 1 bid for 19.92 bln rupees out of 133 bids for 92.18 bln rupees received at 2044 bond sale

