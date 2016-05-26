May 26 Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0017 rupee per 100 rupees for 2024 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0034 rupee per 100 rupees for 2030 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0059 rupee per 100 rupees for 2034 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0148 rupee per 100 rupees for 2055 bonds

Source text - (bit.ly/1XyNoOm) (Bengaluru newsroom)