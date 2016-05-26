BRIEF-India's JSW Steel says total CAPEX for next 3 yrs at 268 bln rupees
* Exec says expect 5 percent demand growth for steel in 2017/18
May 26 Reserve Bank of India:
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0017 rupee per 100 rupees for 2024 bonds
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0034 rupee per 100 rupees for 2030 bonds
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0059 rupee per 100 rupees for 2034 bonds
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0148 rupee per 100 rupees for 2055 bonds
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% (May 16) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% ---------------------------------