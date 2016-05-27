May 27 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 63 bids for 29.92 bln rupees out of 127 bids for 77.74 bln rupees received at 2024 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 3.58 pct on 16 bids at 2024 bond auction

* RBI accepts 144 bids for 79.89 bln rupees out of 229 bids for 177.96 bln rupees received at 2030 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 71.84 pct on 16 bids at 2030 bond auction

* RBI accepts 25 bids for 19.89 bln rupees out of 79 bids for 56.97 bln rupees received at 2034 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 62.71 pct on 3 bids at 2034 bond auction

* RBI accepts 43 bids for 19.93 bln rupees out of 73 bids for 65.28 bln rupees received at 2055 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 11.3 pct on 1 bid at 2055 bond auction

Source text - (bit.ly/1TZX9ju) (Bengaluru newsroom)