BRIEF-Alembic Pharma gets FDA nod for generic version of Abbvie's Trilipix
* Says received U.S. Food & drug administration (FDA) approval for fenofibric acid delayed-release capsules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 3 Reserve Bank of India: * RBI: cut-off price for 7.68 pct 2023 bond at 100.38 rupees, yield at 7.6121 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 7.59 pct 2026 bond at 100.62 rupees, yield at 7.4966 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 7.73 pct 2034 bond at 99.65 rupees, yield at 7.7654 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.13 pct 2045 bond at 100.34 rupees, yield at 7.8363 pct; fully sold
Source text: (bit.ly/1Ul4I4c) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says received U.S. Food & drug administration (FDA) approval for fenofibric acid delayed-release capsules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05152017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 12:00 pm: Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari at event to sign initial pact between Chidambaranar Port Trust and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corp in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Food Minister Ram