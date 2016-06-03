BRIEF-Alembic Pharma gets FDA nod for generic version of Abbvie's Trilipix
* Says received U.S. Food & drug administration (FDA) approval for fenofibric acid delayed-release capsules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 3 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI accepts 36 bids for 29.75 bln rupees out of 136 bids for 115.66 bln rupees received at 2023 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 88.99 pct on 19 bids at 2023 bond auction
* RBI accepts 100 bids for 79.91 bln rupees out of 180 bids for 174.96 bln rupees received at 2026 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 21.58 pct on 21 bids at 2026 bond auction
* RBI accepts 2 bids for 19.83 bln rupees out of 122 bids for 65.61 bln rupees received at 2034 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 98.3 pct on 1 bid at 2034 bond auction
* RBI accepts 1 bid for 19.94 bln rupees out of 114 bids for 76.14 bln rupees received at 2045 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 99.7 pct on 1 bid at 2045 bond auction
Source text - (bit.ly/1TZkjt6) (Bengaluru newsroom)
