June 24 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 53 bids for 29.90 bln rupees out of 122 bids for 77.72 bln rupees received at 2024 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 87.74 pct on 8 bids at 2024 bond auction

* RBI accepts 72 bids for 79.91 bln rupees out of 195 bids for 209.83 bln rupees received at 2030 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 99.58 pct on 1 bid at 2034 bond auction

* RBI says partial allotment of 45.34 pct on 7 bids at 2030 bond auction

* RBI accepts 1 bid for 19.92 bln rupees out of 74 bids for 55.20 bln rupees received at 2034 bond sale

* RBI does not get any bids at 2045 bond sale

Source text - (bit.ly/28RmmRB) (Bengaluru newsroom)