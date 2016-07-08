July 8 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 2 bids for 29.86 bln rupees out of 118 bids for 135.80 bln rupees received at 2021 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 99.27 pct on 2 bids at 2021 bond auction

* RBI accepts 3 bids for 69.75 bln rupees out of 269 bids for 323.59 bln rupees received at 2029 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 90.58 pct on 3 bids at 2029 bond auction

* RBI accepts 16 bids for 19.87 bln rupees out of 111 bids for 77.19 bln rupees received at 2034 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 5.56 pct on 3 bids at 2034 bond auction

* RBI accepts 29 bids for 29.94 bln rupees out of 175 bids for 118.88 bln rupees received at 2045 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 14.53 pct on 5 bids at 2045 bond auction

Source text - bit.ly/29vl0uM

(Bengaluru newsroom)