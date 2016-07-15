July 15 Reserve Bank of India: * RBI: cut-off price for 7.35 pct 2024 bond at 100.23 rupees, yield at 7.3099 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 7.50 pct 2034 bond at 100.08 rupees, yield at 7.4911 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 7.61 pct 2030 bond at 101.63 rupees, yield at 7.4174 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.17 pct 2044 bond at 106.20 rupees, yield at 7.6314 pct; fully sold