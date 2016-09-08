Sept 8 Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0005 rupee per 100 rupees for NI GS maturing on December 19, 2022

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0024 rupee per 100 rupees for 2034 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0009 rupee per 100 rupees for 2030 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0029 rupee per 100 rupees for 2044 bonds

Source text - (bit.ly/2cbUk2K) (Bengaluru newsroom)