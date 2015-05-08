May 8 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India cbank: sets cut-off price for 8.17 pct 2044 bond at 101.30 rupees, yield at 8.0534 pct; fully sold * India cbank: sets 7.8800 pct yield on new govt bond 2030; fully sold * India cbank: sets cut-off price for 8.24 pct 2033 bond at 101.75 rupees, yield at 8.0564 pct; fully sold * India cbank: sets cut-off price for 7.68 pct 2023 bond at 98.71 rupees, yield at 7.8899 pct; fully sold

Source text: bit.ly/1zQANxr

For a Reuters poll on the auction, click (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )