BRIEF-India's Multi Commodity Exchange of India March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 218.8 million rupees versus 444.5 million rupees year ago
May 8 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India cbank: sets cut-off price for 8.17 pct 2044 bond at 101.30 rupees, yield at 8.0534 pct; fully sold * India cbank: sets 7.8800 pct yield on new govt bond 2030; fully sold * India cbank: sets cut-off price for 8.24 pct 2033 bond at 101.75 rupees, yield at 8.0564 pct; fully sold * India cbank: sets cut-off price for 7.68 pct 2023 bond at 98.71 rupees, yield at 7.8899 pct; fully sold
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 2.37 billion rupees; consol total income was 20.11 billion rupees