June 5 The Reserve Bank of India: * India cbank: sets cut-off price for 8.24 pct 2033 bond at 100.85 rupees, yield at 8.1490 pct * India cbank: sets cut-off price for 7.72 pct 2025 bond at 99.31 rupees, yield at 7.8203 pct; fully sold * India cbank: sets cut-off price for 8.17 pct 2044 bond at 100.21 rupees, yield at 8.1508 pct; fully sold * India cbank: devolves 8.89 bln rupees of 8.24 pct 2033 bond * India cbank: sets cut-off price for 7.68 pct 2023 bond at 98.01 rupees, yield at 8.0058 pct; fully sold