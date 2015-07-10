July 10 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India cbank: sets cut-off price for 8.17 pct 2044 bond at 101.13 rupees, yield at 8.0677 pct; fully sold * India cbank: sets cut-off price for 7.95 pct 2032 bond at 98.79 rupees, yield at 8.0801 pct; fully sold * India cbank: sets cut-off price for 7.88 pct 2030 bond at 98.81 rupees, yield at 8.0179 pct; fully sold * India cbank: sets cut-off price for 7.35 pct 2024 bond at 95.62 rupees, yield at 8.0452 pct; fully sold

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)