US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
July 10 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India cbank: sets cut-off price for 8.17 pct 2044 bond at 101.13 rupees, yield at 8.0677 pct; fully sold * India cbank: sets cut-off price for 7.95 pct 2032 bond at 98.79 rupees, yield at 8.0801 pct; fully sold * India cbank: sets cut-off price for 7.88 pct 2030 bond at 98.81 rupees, yield at 8.0179 pct; fully sold * India cbank: sets cut-off price for 7.35 pct 2024 bond at 95.62 rupees, yield at 8.0452 pct; fully sold
Source text: (bit.ly/1dPOAJM)
For a Reuters poll on the auction, click here (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)