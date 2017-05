* INDIA CENBANK: SETS CUT-OFF PRICE FOR 8.24 PCT 2033 BOND AT 101.07 RUPEES, YIELD AT 8.1246 PCT; FULLY SOLD * INDIA CENBANK: SETS CUT-OFF PRICE FOR 7.68 PCT 2023 BOND AT 97.60 RUPEES, YIELD AT 8.0770 PCT; FULLY SOLD * INDIA CENBANK: SETS CUT-OFF PRICE FOR 8.13 PCT 2045 BOND AT 100.36 RUPEES, YIELD AT 8.0969 PCT; FULLY SOLD * INDIA CENBANK: SETS CUT-OFF PRICE FOR 7.72 PCT 2025 BOND AT 99.04 RUPEES, YIELD AT 7.8595 PCT; FULLY SOLD