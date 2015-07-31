July 31 The Reserve Bank of India: * RBI: sets cut-off price for 7.68 pct 2023 bond at 98.36 rupees, yield at 7.9497 pct; fully sold * RBI: sets cut-off price for 7.72 pct 2025 bond at 99.37 rupees, yield at 7.8106 pct; fully sold * RBI: sets cut-off price for 8.24 pct 2033 bond at 101.61 rupees, yield at 8.0679 pct; fully sold * RBI: sets cut-off price for 8.13 pct 2045 bond at 101.16 rupees, yield at 8.0259 pct; fully sold Source Text:bit.ly/1DdShFE For a Reuters poll on the auction, click here (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )