Aug 7 The Reserve bank of India:

* Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 8.17 pct 2044 bond at 101.48 rupees, yield at 8.0363 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 7.95 pct 2032 bond at 98.96 rupees, yield at 8.0625 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 7.88 pct 2030 bond at 99.14 rupees, yield at 7.9791 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 7.35 pct 2024 bond at 96.07 rupees, yield at 7.9744 pct; fully sold

Source text: bit.ly/1KUSosa For a Reuters poll on the auction, click here (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)