Aug 14 The Reserve Bank of India:
Reserve Bank Of India: sets cut-off price for 8.13 pct 2045 bond
at 101.78 rupees, yield at 7.9714 pct; fully sold
Reserve Bank Of India: sets cut-off price for 8.24 pct 2033 bond
at 102.16 rupees, yield at 8.0106 pct; fully sold
Reserve Bank Of India: sets cut-off price for 7.72 pct 2025 bond
at 99.81 rupees, yield at 7.7454 pct; fully sold
Reserve Bank Of India: sets cut-off price for 7.68 pct 2023 bond
at 98.76 rupees, yield at 7.8831 pct; fully sold
