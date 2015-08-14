Aug 14 The Reserve Bank of India:

Reserve Bank Of India: sets cut-off price for 8.13 pct 2045 bond at 101.78 rupees, yield at 7.9714 pct; fully sold Reserve Bank Of India: sets cut-off price for 8.24 pct 2033 bond at 102.16 rupees, yield at 8.0106 pct; fully sold Reserve Bank Of India: sets cut-off price for 7.72 pct 2025 bond at 99.81 rupees, yield at 7.7454 pct; fully sold Reserve Bank Of India: sets cut-off price for 7.68 pct 2023 bond at 98.76 rupees, yield at 7.8831 pct; fully sold

Source text: bit.ly/1Nuc6bO

For a Reuters poll on the auction, click here (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)