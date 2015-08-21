Aug 21 The Reserve Bank of India:

* Reserve Bank Of India: sets cut-off price for 8.17 pct 2044 bond at 101.72 rupees, yield at 8.0150 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank Of India: sets cut-off price for 7.95 pct 2032 bond at 99.31 rupees, yield at 8.0249 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank Of India: sets cut-off price for 7.88 pct 2030 bond at 99.58 rupees, yield at 7.9275 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank Of India: sets cut-off price for 7.35 pct 2024 bond at 96.34 rupees, yield at 7.9318 pct; fully sold

Source text: bit.ly/1hPADy3 For a Reuters poll on the auction, click here (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )