US STOCKS-S&P 500 hits record on rebound in U.S. job growth, energy shares
* Indexes up: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.41 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
Aug 28 The Reserve Bank of India:
* Reserve bank of india: sets cut-off price for 8.13 pct 2045 bond at 101.50 rupees, yield at 7.9956 pct; fully sold * Reserve bank of india: sets cut-off price for 8.24 pct 2033 bond at 102.01 rupees, yield at 8.0260 pct; fully sold * Reserve bank of india: sets cut-off price for 7.72 pct 2025 bond at 99.57 rupees, yield at 7.7811 pct; fully sold * Reserve bank of india: sets cut-off price for 7.68 pct 2023 bond at 98.60 rupees, yield at 7.9104 pct; fully sold
* Source text: bit.ly/1LFE0Ve
For a Reuters poll on the auction, click here (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )
* Indexes up: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.41 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.