Aug 28 The Reserve Bank of India:

* Reserve bank of india: sets cut-off price for 8.13 pct 2045 bond at 101.50 rupees, yield at 7.9956 pct; fully sold * Reserve bank of india: sets cut-off price for 8.24 pct 2033 bond at 102.01 rupees, yield at 8.0260 pct; fully sold * Reserve bank of india: sets cut-off price for 7.72 pct 2025 bond at 99.57 rupees, yield at 7.7811 pct; fully sold * Reserve bank of india: sets cut-off price for 7.68 pct 2023 bond at 98.60 rupees, yield at 7.9104 pct; fully sold

* Source text: bit.ly/1LFE0Ve

For a Reuters poll on the auction, click here (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )