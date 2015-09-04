Sept 4 The Reserve Bank of India:

* Reserve Bank Of India: sets cut-off price for 7.95 pct 2032 bond at 99.35 rupees, yield at 8.0156 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank Of India: sets cut-off price for 7.35 pct 2024 bond at 96.46 rupees, yield at 7.9137 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank Of India: sets cut-off price for 8.17 pct 2044 bond at 101.85 rupees, yield at 8.0036 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank Of India: sets cut-off price for 7.88 pct 2030 bond at 99.86 rupees, yield at 7.8949 pct; fully sold

For a Reuters poll on the auction, click here (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )