China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 8.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 15.2 pct
Sept 11 The Reserve bank of India: Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 8.13 pct 2045 bond at 101.31 rupees, yield at 8.0121 pct; fully sold Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 8.24 pct 2033 bond at 101.97 rupees, yield at 8.0302 pct; fully sold Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 7.72 pct 2025 bond at 99.55 rupees, yield at 7.7843 pct; fully sold Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 7.68 pct 2023 bond at 98.56 rupees, yield at 7.9179 pct; fully sold
For a Reuters poll on the auction, click here (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)
* Suzuki Motor will invest a further 100 billion yen in Indian production