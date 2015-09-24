Sept 24 The Reserve Bank of India:

* Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 8.13 pct 2045 bond at 102.04 rupees, yield at 7.9484 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 8.24 pct 2033 bond at 102.59 rupees, yield at 7.9660 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 7.88 pct 2030 bond at 100.36 rupees, yield at 7.8376 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 7.35 pct 2024 bond at 96.81 rupees, yield at 7.8589 pct; fully sold

Source text: bit.ly/1KwHne1

For a Reuters poll on the auction, click here (Bengaluru newsroom)