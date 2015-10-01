Oct 1 The Reserve Bank of India:

* Reserve Bank OF India: sets cut-off price for 8.13 pct 2045 bond at 103.54 rupees, yield at 7.8199 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank OF India: sets cut-off price for 7.88 pct 2030 bond at 101.57 rupees, yield at 7.6974 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank OF India: sets cut-off price for 8.24 pct 2033 bond at 103.92 rupees, yield at 7.8300 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank OF India: sets cut-off price for 7.35 pct 2024 bond at 98.28 rupees, yield at 7.6211 pct; fully sold

Source text: bit.ly/1OIvghR

For a Reuters poll on the auction, click here (Bengaluru newsroom)