Oct 9 The Reserve Bank of India:

* Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 7.72 pct 2025 bond at 101.20 rupees, yield at 7.5404 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 8.17 pct 2044 bond at 104.15 rupees, yield at 7.8057 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 7.68 pct 2023 bond at 100.62 rupees, yield at 7.5742 pct; fully sold * Reserve Band of India: yield for new GS maturing on December 19, 2034 at 7.73 pct; fully sold

