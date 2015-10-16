Oct 16 The Reserve Bank of India:

* Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 8.13 pct 2045 bond at 103.54 rupees, yield at 7.8200 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 7.35 pct 2024 bond at 98.46 rupees, yield at 7.5931 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 8.24 pct 2033 bond at 103.91 rupees, yield at 7.8310 pct; fully sold * RBI: yield for new GS maturing on March 20, 2029 at 7.59 pct; fully sold

(Bengaluru newsroom)