Oct 23 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: sets cut-off price for 8.17 pct 2044 bond at 104.04 rupees, yield at 7.8152 pct; fully sold * RBI: sets cut-off price for 7.73 pct 2034 bond at 100.21 rupees, yield at 7.7087 pct; fully sold * RBI: sets cut-off price for 7.88 pct 2030 bond at 101.05 rupees, yield at 7.7562 pct; fully sold * RBI: sets cut-off price for 7.68 pct 2023 bond at 100.32 rupees, yield at 7.6241 pct; fully sold * RBI: yield for new 40 year gs maturing on Oct 26, 2055 at 7.72 pct; fully sold

Source text: bit.ly/1MIeUjG For a Reuters poll on the auction, click here (Bengaluru newsroom; )