Oct 23 The Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI: sets cut-off price for 8.17 pct 2044 bond at 104.04
rupees, yield at 7.8152 pct; fully sold
* RBI: sets cut-off price for 7.73 pct 2034 bond at 100.21
rupees, yield at 7.7087 pct; fully sold
* RBI: sets cut-off price for 7.88 pct 2030 bond at 101.05
rupees, yield at 7.7562 pct; fully sold
* RBI: sets cut-off price for 7.68 pct 2023 bond at 100.32
rupees, yield at 7.6241 pct; fully sold
* RBI: yield for new 40 year gs maturing on Oct 26, 2055 at
7.72 pct; fully sold
Source text: bit.ly/1MIeUjG
For a Reuters poll on the auction, click here
(Bengaluru newsroom; )