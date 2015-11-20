Nov 20 Reserve Bank Of India:

* Reserve Bank Of India: Sets cut-off price for 8.13 pct 2045 bond at 102.20 rupees, yield at 7.9351 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank Of India: Sets cut-off price for 8.24 pct 2033 bond at 102.52 rupees, yield at 7.9731 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank Of India: Sets cut-off price for 7.88 pct 2030 bond at 100.08 rupees, yield at 7.8685 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank Of India: Sets cut-off price for 7.35 pct 2024 bond at 97.47 rupees, yield at 7.7577 pct; fully sold

