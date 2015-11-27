Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Nov 27 Reserve Bank Of India: * Reserve Bank Of India: Sets cut-off price for 7.72 pct 2055 bond at 99.50 rupees, yield at 7.7598 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank Of India: Sets cut-off price for 8.17 pct 2044 bond at 102.00 rupees, yield at 7.9918 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank Of India: Sets cut-off price for 7.73 pct 2034 bond at 98.17 rupees, yield at 7.9165 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank Of India: Sets cut-off price for 7.72 pct 2025 bond at 99.75 rupees, yield at 7.7574 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank Of India: Sets cut-off price for 7.68 pct 2023 bond at 99.58 rupees, yield at 7.7502 pct; fully sold
Source text: (bit.ly/1NbE7Ty)
For a Reuters poll on the auction, click here
(Bengaluru newsroom)
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12