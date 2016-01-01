US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores keep getting pummeled
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
Jan 1 Reserve Bank of India:
* Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 8.24 pct 2033 bond at 101.01 rupees, yield at 8.1300 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 7.35 pct 2024 bond at 97.28 rupees, yield at 7.7941 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 8.13 pct 2045 bond at 100.17 rupees, yield at 8.1143 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 7.88 pct 2030 bond at 99.16 rupees, yield at 7.9777 pct; fully sold
Source text: (bit.ly/1VtviuI)
For a Reuters poll on the auction, click here (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to early afternoon)