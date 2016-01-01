Jan 1 Reserve Bank of India:

* Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 8.24 pct 2033 bond at 101.01 rupees, yield at 8.1300 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 7.35 pct 2024 bond at 97.28 rupees, yield at 7.7941 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 8.13 pct 2045 bond at 100.17 rupees, yield at 8.1143 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 7.88 pct 2030 bond at 99.16 rupees, yield at 7.9777 pct; fully sold

