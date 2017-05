Jan 8 Reserve Bank of India: * Reserve Bank of India: Sets cut-off price for 7.72 pct 2055 bond at 97.81 rupees, yield at 7.8998 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank of India: Sets cut-off price for 7.73 pct 2034 bond at 97.48 rupees, yield at 7.9896 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank of India: Sets 7.59 pct yield on new govt bond 2026; fully sold * Reserve Bank of India: Sets cut-off price for 7.68 pct 2023 bond at 99.89 rupees, yield at 7.6973 pct; fully sold