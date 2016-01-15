Jan 15 Reserve Bank of India

* Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 8.24 pct 2033 bond at 100.52 rupees, yield at 8.1820 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 7.35 pct 2024 bond at 97.06 rupees, yield at 7.8317 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 8.13 pct 2045 bond at 99.45 rupees, yield at 8.1788 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 7.59 pct 2029 bond at 97.44 rupees, yield at 7.9044 pct; fully sold

Source text: (bit.ly/1Qaiv02)

For a Reuters poll on the auction, click here (Bengaluru newsroom)