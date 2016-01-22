Jan 22 Reserve Bank of India:
* Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 7.73 pct 2034
bond at 96.87 rupees, yield at 8.0539 pct
* Reserve Bank of India: devolves 8.04 bln rupees of 7.73 pct
2034 bond
* Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 7.72 pct 2055
bond at 96.64 rupees, yield at 7.9996 pct; fully sold
* Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 7.68 pct 2023
bond at 99.68 rupees, yield at 7.7328 pct; fully sold
* Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 7.59 pct 2026
bond at 99.71 rupees, yield at 7.6314 pct; fully sold
