Jan 22 Reserve Bank of India: * Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 7.73 pct 2034 bond at 96.87 rupees, yield at 8.0539 pct * Reserve Bank of India: devolves 8.04 bln rupees of 7.73 pct 2034 bond * Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 7.72 pct 2055 bond at 96.64 rupees, yield at 7.9996 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 7.68 pct 2023 bond at 99.68 rupees, yield at 7.7328 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 7.59 pct 2026 bond at 99.71 rupees, yield at 7.6314 pct; fully sold For a Reuters poll on the auction, click here Source text: bit.ly/1Qp1gIg (Bengaluru newsroom)