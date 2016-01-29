Jan 29 Reserve Bank of India:

* Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 8.13 pct 2045 bond at 98.70 rupees, yield at 8.2469 pct * Reserve Bank of India: devolves 6.17 bln rupees of 8.13 pct 2045 bond * Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 8.24 pct 2033 bond at 99.98 rupees, yield at 8.2399 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 7.59 pct 2029 bond at 97.48 rupees, yield at 7.9000 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 7.35 pct 2024 bond at 97.26 rupees, yield at 7.7991 pct; fully sold

