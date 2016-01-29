Jan 29 Reserve Bank of India:
* Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 8.13 pct 2045
bond at 98.70 rupees, yield at 8.2469 pct
* Reserve Bank of India: devolves 6.17 bln rupees of 8.13 pct
2045 bond
* Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 8.24 pct 2033
bond at 99.98 rupees, yield at 8.2399 pct; fully sold
* Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 7.59 pct 2029
bond at 97.48 rupees, yield at 7.9000 pct; fully sold
* Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 7.35 pct 2024
bond at 97.26 rupees, yield at 7.7991 pct; fully sold
For a reuters poll on the auction, click here
Source text: (bit.ly/1ZY6Ou3)
(Bengaluru newsroom)