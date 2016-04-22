April 22 Reserve Bank of India:

* Reserve Bank Of India: Sets cut-off price for 8.13 pct 2045 bond at 103.52 rupees, yield at 7.8203 pct; fully sold

* Reserve Bank Of India: Sets cut-off price for 7.73 pct 2034 bond at 99.59 rupees, yield at 7.7704 pct; fully sold

* Reserve Bank Of India: Sets cut-off price for 7.59 pct 2026 bond at 100.81 rupees, yield at 7.4687 pct; fully sold

* Reserve Bank Of India: Sets cut-off price for 7.68 pct 2023 bond at 100.53 rupees, yield at 7.5848 pct; fully sold

