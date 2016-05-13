May 13 Reserve Bank of India:

* Reserve Bank of India: Sets cut-off price for 8.17 pct 2044 bond at 103.62 rupees, yield at 7.8498 pct; fully sold

* Reserve Bank of India: Sets cut-off price for 7.50 pct 2034 bond at 97.56 rupees, yield at 7.7503 pct; fully sold

* Reserve Bank of India: Sets cut-off price for 7.59 pct 2026 bond at 100.86 rupees, yield at 7.4612 pct; fully sold

* Reserve Bank of India: Sets cut-off price for 7.68 pct 2023 bond at 100.49 rupees, yield at 7.5921 pct; fully sold

Source text - (bit.ly/1Or8h70) (Bengaluru newsroom)