May 20 Reserve Bank of India:

* Reserve Bank Of India: Sets cut-off price for 8.13 pct 2045 bond at 103.18 rupees, yield at 7.8497 pct; fully sold

* Reserve Bank Of India: Sets cut-off price for 7.73 pct 2034 bond at 99.80 rupees, yield at 7.7496 pct; fully sold

* Reserve Bank Of India: Sets cut-off price for 7.59 pct 2029 bond at 99.33 rupees, yield at 7.6710 pct; fully sold

* Reserve Bank Of India: Sets cut-off price for 7.80 pct 2021 bond at 101.36 rupees, yield at 7.4594 pct; fully sold

Source text - (bit.ly/20dZDPw) (Bengaluru newsroom)