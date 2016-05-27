May 27 Reserve Bank of India:

* Reserve Bank Of India: Sets cut-off price for 7.72 pct 2055 bond at 98.37 rupees, yield at 7.8535 pct; fully sold

* Reserve Bank Of India: Sets cut-off price for 7.50 pct 2034 bond at 97.38 rupees, yield at 7.7696 pct; fully sold

* Reserve Bank Of India: Sets cut-off price for 7.61 pct 2030 bond at 99.52 rupees, yield at 7.6658 pct; fully sold

* Reserve Bank Of India: Sets cut-off price for 7.35 pct 2024 bond at 98.50 rupees, yield at 7.6010 pct; fully sold

Source text - (bit.ly/1TZTH8v) (Bengaluru newsroom)