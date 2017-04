April 3 The Reserve Bank of India: * RBI sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0567 rupee per 100 rupees for 2022 bonds * RBI sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.09 rupee per 100 rupees for 2027 bonds * RBI sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.08 rupee per 100 rupees for 2030 bonds * RBI sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.14 rupee per 100 rupees for 2043 bonds * The benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 2 basis points to touch 8.9952 percent, the highest level since Dec. 6