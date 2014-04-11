* India cbank raises 160 billion rupees at bond auction * Cut-off price for 7.80 percent 2020 bond at 93.67 rupees, yield at 9.1853 percent; fully sold * Cut-off price for 8.83 percent 2023 bond at 98.76 rupees, yield at 9.0230 percent; fully sold * Cut-off price for 8.32 percent 2032 bond at 91.20 rupees, yield at 9.3291 percent; fully sold * Cut-off price for 8.30 percent 2042 bond at 89.85 rupees, yield at 9.3182 percent; fully sold * For a Reuters poll on the auction, see: