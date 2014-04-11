April 11 The Reserve Bank of India: * India to sell 200 billion rupees ($3.33 billion) of bonds on April 17-cbank * India to sell 50 billion rupees of 8.35 percent 2022 bonds, 90 billion rupees of 8.24 percent 2027 bonds * India to sell 30 billion rupees each of 9.20 percent 2030 bonds and 9.23 billion rupees of 2043 bonds($1 = 60.1200 Indian Rupees)