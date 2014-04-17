MUMBAI, April 17 The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday fully sold the 200 billion rupees ($3.31 billion) worth of bonds on offer at its biggest auction ever, sparking strong gains in debt markets.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield fell 4 basis points to 8.93 percent from 8.97 percent before the auction results after the better-than-expected cutoffs. The yield was down 3 bps on the day.

The RBI set the cut-off price for 8.35 percent 2022 bonds at 95.45 rupees, yielding 9.1584 percent, while the cut-off price for 8.24 percent 2027 bonds were set at 92.05 rupees, yielding 9.3122 percent.

The cut-off for 9.20 percent 2030 bonds were set at 99.50 rupees, yielding 9.2585 percent, while 9.23 percent 2043 bonds were set at 99.27 rupees, yielding 9.3004 percent. ($1 = 60.3550 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)