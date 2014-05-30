MUMBAI, May 30 * India cbank sets 8.60 percent cut-off at new 14-year bond * Cut-off price for 8.35 percent 2022 bond at 98.31 rupees, yield at 8.6469 percent; fully sold * Cut-off price for 9.20 percent 2030 bond at 104.09 rupees, yield at 8.7230 percent; fully sold * Cut-off price for 9.23 percent 2043 bond at 104.50 rupees, yield at 8.7993 percent; fully sold * For a Reuters poll on the auction, see: