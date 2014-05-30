* RBI accepts 90 bids for 69.85 billion rupees out of 234 bids for 192.39 billion rupees received at new 14-year, 2028 bond auction * India cbank says partial allotment of 62.83 percent on 22 bids at new 14-year 2028 bond auction * RBI accepts 59 bids for 39.94 billion rupees out of 115 bids for 86.85 billion rupees received at 2022 bond auction * India cbank says partial allotment of 45.38 percent on 3 bids at 2022 bond auction * RBI accepts 42 bids for 19.97 billion rupees out of 92 bids for 49.90 billion rupees received at 2030 bond auction * India cbank says partial allotment of 93.6 percent on 1 bid at 2030 bond auction * RBI accepts 56 bids for 29.98 billion rupees out of 104 bids for 66.07 billion rupees received at 2043 bond auction * India cbank says partial allotment of 66.11 percent on 5 bids at 2043 bond auction * For more details on the bond auction results, see: