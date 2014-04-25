MUMBAI, April 25 (Reuters) -

* India cbank says receives 103 bids for 77.99 billion rupees at 2020 bond auction

* India cbank says accepts 70 bids for 39.96 billion rupees at 2020 bond auction

* India cbank says partial allotment of 68.22 percent on 4 bids at 2020 bond auction

* India cbank says Accepts Both Non Competitive bids for 40 million rupees at 2020 bond auction

* For details on cut-offs, see