April 25 The Reserve Bank of India:

* Says receives 129 bids for 72.28 billion rupees at 2032 bond auction

* Says accepts 41 bids for 19.76 billion rupees at 2032 bond auction

* Says partial allotment of 5.37 percent on 2 bids at 2032 bond auction

* Says accepts all 7 non-competitive bids for 240.5 million rupees at 2032 bond auction

* For details on cut-offs, see